Jesse Thomas Harmon, 91, of 605 West Queen Street, died Thursday, May 20, 2021 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville. Mr. Harmon was born in Bertie County and was the son of the late Charlie T. and Bessie Brown Harmon. The retired owner and operator of Harmon’s TV Repair, he was a member, Past Master, and Certified Lecturer of Unanimity Masonic Lodge #7, a member of Sudan Temple of the Shrine, and a member and Past Commander of American Legion Post #40. An Army veteran of the Korean War, he had been awarded the Purple Heart. Surviving is his wife of 68 years, Evelyn Morris Harmon; and their children, Gale Harmon Shabec (husband, Bill) of Bradenton, FL, Cheryl Harmon of Raleigh, and Blake Steven Harmon (wife, Murielle) of Hertford. Also surviving are three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service with Masonic Rites performed by Unanimity Lodge was held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery. No formal visitation was planned, however friends are invited to join the family at the residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565, or online at www.mhc-oxford.org. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .
