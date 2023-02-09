Jessie Ruth (Hudson) Shackelford

Jessie Ruth Hudson "J.R." Shackelford, 88, formerly of Edenton, and more recently of Hertford, died Sunday, January 29, 2023 in her home. Mrs. Shackelford was born in Chowan County on December 28, 1934, and was the daughter of the late David T. and Molly Cayton Hudson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Zachery "Shack" Shackelford, a sister, Addie Jethro, a brother, Morgan Hudson, and by a grandson, Dillon Ray Shackelford. A longtime bookkeeper and later an insurance agent, along with her husband she also co-owned and operated Governor Eden Inn in Edenton for many years. She was a member of Edenton Baptist Church. Surviving are her three sons, David C. Shackelford and wife Wanda of Raleigh, Douglas R. Shackelford and wife Fran of Angier, and Gregory P. Shackelford and wife Penny of Edenton; a sister, Mearplene Peeples of Edenton; eight grandchildren, Samuel Overman, Sydney Graham and husband Wit, David Z. Shackelford with Taylor, Christian Shackelford and wife Cady, Dustin Hart, Jonathan Hart with Jessica, Douglas Shackelford Jr., and Ashley Dickens and husband Benjamin; a great-granddaughter, Sloan Graham; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. A graveside memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 14, at 11:00 a.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family Monday, February 13, from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF), P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.