John Edward Waff, IV

John Edward “Johnny” Waff, IV, 74, of 216 Hickory Fork Road, died Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in his home where he was being cared for by family. Mr. Waff was born in Chowan County on September 15, 1947, and was the son of the late John Edward Waff, III and Marie Emma Ferguson Waff. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Allen and Michael Waff; a brother, Danny Waff; a step-brother, David Twine; and two brothers-in-law, Crayton Hughes and David Warren. Employed for many years as a foreman and heavy equipment operator with Waff Bros. Inc., he was an active member of Open Door Church where he served as a Deacon, Trustee, and on the Welcoming Committee. A veteran, he had served in the US Army. Surviving are his wife of nearly 53 years, Shirley Copeland Waff; his daughter, Tammy Smith (husband, Matt) of Edenton; step-mother, Doris Waff of Burgaw; four sisters, Emma Hughes of Burgaw, Carolyn Warren of Rocky Point, Crystal “Chris” Bethune (husband, Ricky) of Winston-Salem, and Janet Hargrove (husband, Bob) of Edenton; a brother, Perry Waff (wife, Mary) of Edenton; a sister-in-law, Joan Waff of Chester, VA; two step-sisters, Lynn Stauber (husband, Harold) and Debbie Phelps, all of Burgaw; four granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Tabitha Smith and Destiny and Brianna Waff; two step-grandchildren, Elizabeth Davis and Chris Merello; two great-granddaughters, Ta’myla and Harmoniee; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. Funeral services were held Sunday at 4:00 p.m. in Open Door Church, and were conducted by Pastors Stephen Mizell, and Gary Williams. Burial followed in the Waff Family Cemetery. Friends joined the family for a time of visitation in the church the hour prior to the services on Sunday, and other times at the residence. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to Community Home Care & Hospice, especially to Tonya Grant, for all the love, care, and support provided during their time of need. Memorial contributions may be made either to the family to help defray medical and other related expenses, or to Open Door Church, PO Box 1095, Edenton, NC 27932. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Symphony will perform in park Saturday
- 'Final Farewell' tourney tops $20,000 for Hunter's ALS Foundation
- National Banned Book Week celebrated...
- I wish Heaven had a phone...
- COVID-19 claims three more live in the region
- Edenton's Pilgrimage set for this weekend
- 2021 Toys for Tots Applications open Oct. 1st
- Right when we start living longer, they're making shorts shorter...
- Tyrrell County Visitor's Center to reopen
- Moseley Map restoration is complete