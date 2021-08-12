Joseph Alexander Wright, Jr.

Joseph Alexander “Joe” Wright, Jr., 90, of Edenton, died Monday, August 2, 2021 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville. Mr. Wright was born in Norfolk, VA on January 7, 1931, and was the son of the late Joseph Alexander Wright, Sr. and Sally Nancy Hudson Wright. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Elizabeth Simpson Wright; a brother, Robert Simpson (wife, Susan, deceased); and by a grandson, Trey Maynor. A graduate of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, VA, he was a retired Staff Engineer from the US Coast Guard Base in Elizabeth City. A Coast Guard veteran, following over 30 years of combined active and reserve duty he retired as a Lieutenant Commander. A member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, he also enjoyed membership in the Edenton Yacht Club and was an avid Amateur Radio Operator. Surviving is his wife of 59 years, Margaret Stuart Sanders Wright; a daughter, Nancy Stuart Wright of Columbia, SC; a son, Robert Joseph “Bob” Wright (wife, Melanie) of Durham; three grandchildren, Brandi Shiosaky (husband, Toshy), Amber Wright, and Christopher Wright (wife, Sabrina); and three great-grandchildren, Quinn, Tyler, and Eli. A graveside memorial service was held Saturday, August 7th, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Memorial Garden, and was officiated by The Reverend J. Malone Gilliam. Friends joined the family for a reception in the Parish Hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, PO Box 548, Edenton, NC 27932. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
