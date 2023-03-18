Joseph Garland Asbell, 77, of 922 Sandy Ridge Road, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City. Born on October 2, 1945, he was a lifelong resident of Chowan County, and was the oldest son of Garland Hollowell and Anne Byrum Asbell. A 1963 graduate of Chowan High School, he attended North Carolina State University and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology in 1967. He also held an Associate degree in Accounting. For many years he worked at Carter's Ink in Edenton (later Pelikan Corp. and Dennison Computer Supplies), later with United Piece & Dye Works, and lastly retired as the Materials Manager with Chowan Hospital. A faithful member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church and the Carey Evans Sunday School Class, community service included his longtime membership in the Rocky Hock Ruritan Club where he maintained consecutive Perfect Attendance for over 35 years and served as the club's President or Secretary during most of those years. On the Albemarle District level of Ruritan, he held positions of Secretary, Zone Governor, District Lt. Governor, and, in 1992, was the District Governor. He was selected as Ruritan of the Year in 1990, 1996, 2005 and 2006. Surviving is his loving and faithful wife of over 55 years, Jane Bass Asbell and their children, Wendi Elizabeth Asbell-Ramsey (husband, Robbie) of Greenville and Joseph Craig Asbell of Chapel Hill; and a precious granddaughter, Elizabeth Gray Ramsey. He also has a brother, Allan Bruce Asbell (wife, Debbie) of Kernersville; a sister, Angela Willis of Manteo; and several nieces and a nephew. Joe loved his family dearly and they meant so much to him. He was extremely proud of all they had done in their lives. Funeral services were held Monday, March 13th at 2:00 p.m. in Rocky Hock Baptist Church and were conducted by the Reverend Bob Young. The private burial followed in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends visited with the family in the church immediately following the service or other times at the residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, or to the Rocky Hock Ruritan Club, in care of Keith Rollins, 501 Harris Landing Road, both in Edenton, NC 27932. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Person of interest in Bertie County may be in Edenton area
- Edenton leaders approve relocation of Confederate Monument
- Grit, time and pressure…
- Council eyes new location for monument
- Harry Potter Extravaganza returning to Edenton
- Wendell gets some advice...
- Street paving on council agenda
- Start thinking about pickled okra...
- Out & About: Week of March 11, 2023
- The Harry Potter Extravaganza is almost here...
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.