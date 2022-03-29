Joseph James Lynch, 95, of the Arrowhead Beach community in Chowan County, Edenton, NC, died Thursday, March 10, 2022 in Vidant Chowan Hospital. Mr. Lynch was born on January 9, 1927 in Jersey City, NJ, and was the son of the late William Alexander Lynch and Anna Matilda Comerford Lynch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Crawley Lynch; a son, Joseph Lynch; a sister, Anna Burbulak; and by brothers, William and Steven Lynch. Joe joined the Navy in August 1944 and was discharged in 1946. Joining the Naval Reserve in 1951, he was recalled to active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1961/62. Serving as an air crewman, he flew around the clock missions photographing ships entering and leaving the Cuban port. Released from active duty in 1962, he remained in the Naval Reserves until retiring in 1987 with the rank of Command Master Chief Petty Officer. His military career spanned three wars, World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. For 20 years Mr. Lynch worked as a Fire Investigator with the Nassau County, NY Fire Marshal's Office. After retiring, he moved to Edenton. Active in his new community, he served as Maintenance Supervisor for the Board of Directors of Arrowhead Beach, sang with the Albemarle Sounds, was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church, the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Chorale, the KoC Council 11180; the KoC 4th Degree in Elizabeth City; the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Surviving are two daughters, Eileen Havey and Mary Iorio; three sons, Thomas J. Lynch, Daniel Lynch, and James Lynch; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, April 4th, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, April 5th, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anne Catholic Church and will be conducted by Father Carlos Arce. The burial with full military honors will be later that afternoon at 3:00 p.m. in the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, VA. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
