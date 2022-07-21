Joseph Martin Pickett Wright, Jr. Capt. USN (Ret), of Edenton, NC passed away on July 14, 2022 at the age of 88. He was born in Long Beach, CA on August 10, 1933, to Joseph M P Wright and Anne St. Clair Smith Wright. Pickett spent most of youth in Annapolis MD and attended St. Mary's High School in Annapolis and St. Andrews School in Middleton, DE. While in high school, he entered the US Navy as an enlisted person. He was later accepted into the United States Naval Academy (USNA) graduating with the Class of 1956. Capt. Wright's extensive sea experience included duty as Commanding Officer of an MSO, Executive Officer of a large LST (1173 Class)and Operations and Weapons Department head and Division Officer on a Destroyer and Heavy Cruiser. Capt. Wright was qualified as a Command Duty Officer and Task Force OOD. His shore assignments included: Navy Mission to Brazil; NWS Indian Head and White Oak; NAVORD and NAVSEA. Capt. Wright was the major project manager for various mine warfare projects. His last position was Inspector General of the Naval Sea Systems Command, Crystal City, VA. After retiring from the Navy, Capt. Wright was a project manager of various underwater projects at Epoch Engineering, Inc., Gaithersburg, MD. Capt. Wright received a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from the USNA; a BS Degree in Chemistry from the US Naval Post Graduate School and a Master's Degree from USC in Systems Management. Pickett's interests throughout his life included sailing and birdwatching. In later years, Pickett became the family historian on their genealogy. Capt. Wright is survived by his wife of 33 years, J. Annette Wright of Edenton; children - Michael P. Wright (Mega), Indonesia; Catharine St C. Chopp (Tom), Boise, ID; J. Ruffin Wright (Violette), Annapolis, MD; five grandchildren - Hardian Muljadi (Samantha), Aurora, IL; Harisa S. Muljadi, Philadelphia, PA; Richard R. Chopp, Minneapolis, MN; Anna St C. Chopp, Cleveland, OH; Annalise K. Wright, Annapolis, MD; and two great grandchildren - Kaius and Sloan Muljadi, Il. Additionally, he is survived by two brothers - Capt. Arthur StC. Wright (Susan), Shoreline, WA and Dr. Henry T. Wright (Frances), Ann Arbor, MI; along with five nieces and nephews and eight great nieces and nephews; and Annette's sister and brother-in-law, Diana and Bob Gats, Irving, TX. A memorial service was held Wednesday, July 20th, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul's Episcopal Church and was conducted by The Reverend J. Malone Gilliam, Rector. On Wednesday, August 10th, at 11:00 a.m. there will be a memorial service held in St. Andrews Chapel at the United States Naval Academy. He will be buried privately in the Naval Academy Cemetery. Annette wishes to express special "thank you's" to Dr. Michael Hopkins, Hematologist and the superb staff at the Outpatient Clinic, Vidant Chowan Hospital, Edenton; Father J. Malone Gilliam, Rector and "Needlepoint Ladies" of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Edenton and to the caring staff of Albemarle Home Care and Hospice, Elizabeth City. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to ECU Health Chowan Hospital Development Council, PO Box 629, Edenton, NC 27932 or St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 548, Edenton, NC 27932 or to the charity of your choice.
