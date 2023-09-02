Josephine G. Tew, 85, of Burlington, North Carolina passed away at AuthoraCare Hospice Home on Friday, August 11, 2023. A native of Sampson County, NC, she was the wife of the late Robert William Tew and the daughter of Paul Godwin and Thelma Strickland Godwin, both deceased. Josephine was a beacon of light to her family and friends. Her life was defined by her unique combination of kindness, boundless energy, unconditional love and tireless service to others. She had a magnetic personality and loved to enjoy life with her family and her many friends. No matter how busy she might be, she always made time to lift someone up with kindness and empathy. Professionally Josephine was a former instructor at Alamance Community College and a trainer at SCI. Though she is with the Lord now, her love lives on through the lives of her two children, three grandsons and her 6 great grandchildren; daughter, Cynthia K. Tew of Burlington; son, Raymond Paul Tew (Rita) of Milton, GA; three grandchildren, Paul Culver Tew (Morgan) of Roswell, GA, John Christopher Tew (Eileen) of Oakland, CA, and Charles Robert Tew (Annette) of Rome, GA; six great grandchildren, Emilia Kate Tew, Beau Culver Tew, Grace Elisabeth Tew, Oliver Brooks Tew, Estella Marie Tew, and Eleanor Melinda Tew. Josephine had five siblings. She is survived by two brothers; Edward Godwin and Reverend Lyndale Godwin, 14 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Mildred Estelle Evans, Ella Frankie Mendenhall and brother Linwood Godwin. A Celebration of Life for Josephine will be held at the Inn at Elon located at 605 N. O'Kelly Avenue in Elon, North Carolina on September 16th beginning at 4 pm. All who knew and loved her are invited to attend. Rich & Thompson Funeral home in Burlington is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com.