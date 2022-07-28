Joyce Webb Bunch, 89, of Virginia Beach, was called to her Heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Mrs. Bunch was born in Chowan County on September 22, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Lloyd C.D. Webb and Grace Bunch Webb. In addition to her parents, and her beloved uncle, Roy Bunch, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Lloyd Webb and his wife, Dora; and by her brother-in-law, Earl Britton. Retired from Satellite Computing (SATCOM) in Virginia Beach, she was a faithful member of Colonial Baptist Church and active in its women's group, The Jewels. Joyce was a friend and confidant to many and would always offer a smile and an encouraging word of praise. Throughout her life, she cherished most her family and doing for others. In addition to her frequent visits to family in Edenton, or her annual trips to Bristol to visit her brother and sister-in-law, she was always up for an adventure with her family. But when alone, she found joy and contentment in reading her bible in the stillness of her porch while watching the birds. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Marjorie Britton of Edenton; her son, William Carey Bunch, III (wife, Susan) of Chesapeake; her daughter, Pamela Bunch Ortenzio (husband, Edward) of Virginia Beach; her grandchildren, Sarah Bunch, Stephanie Weibley (husband, Matthew), Kathryn Bunch, Kristine Shifflett (husband, AJ), and Jacob Ortenzio; and four great-grandchildren, Dexter, Sloane, and Emerson Weibley, and Jacob Shifflett; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Friends were invited to visit with the family in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, NC, on Monday, July 25th, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Following the time of visitation, a service celebrating her life was held in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. and was conducted by Pastor A.J. Layton. The burial followed on the family plot in Beaver Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to: Union Mission Ministries, P.O. Box 3203, Norfolk, VA 23514, or to Jerusalem Prayer Team International, P.O. Box 30000, Phoeniz, AZ 85046-9932. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Edenton approves rezoning for hotel space
- Chowan school board race heating up
- Former Sears building to get new life
- Jackson Dairy to cater to "old Edenton"
- Chowan sheriff: 4 arrested in Edenton woman's shooting death
- EPD probes Thursday evening shooting
- Proctor bags second in sailing race
- Jones lands rare Atlantic stingray
- Driving in Edenton…
- Steinburg to resign from NC Senate July 31