Kay White Toler, 73, of 244 Hwy 45 North, died Friday, February 3, 2023 in ECU Health Chowan Hospital, Edenton. Mrs. Toler was born in Bertie County on July 11, 1949, and was the daughter of the late Louis Albert White, Sr. and Thelma Cobb White Bruce. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Louis A. White, Jr.; a brother-in-law, Billy Skiles; and by a nephew, Charlie White, Jr. A retired assistant manager and head supervisor with the Wrangler Corp. in Windsor where she had worked for 36 years, she was a member of Capehart's Baptist Church. Surviving is her husband of nearly 55 years, Gene L. Toler; a sister, Marion W. Skiles of Merry Hill; two brothers, Tim White (wife, Treasa) of Windsor and Charlie White, Sr. (wife, Cathy) of Merry Hill; and a sister-in-law, Angela White of Raleigh. Also surviving are she and Gene's niece and nephews and their families that they are so close to, Dustin, Gabe, Zack, Matt and Bert White, Chris and Troy Coltrain, and Maxx and Kaitlyn Toler. A memorial service was held Sunday, February 5th, at 2:00 p.m. in Capehart's Baptist Church and was conducted by her pastor, Dr. Stanley Hare. The burial will be at a later time in the family cemetery near the home. Friends were invited to visit with the family in the social hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Capehart's Baptist Church, 740 Ledrew Perry Road, or to the Merry Hill-Midway Volunteer Fire Department, 109 NC Hwy 45, both in Merry Hill, NC 27957. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.