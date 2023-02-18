Kayla Elizabeth Ricks, 28, of Wilmington, and formerly of Edenton, died Saturday, February 11th, 2023 as the result of injuries received in an automobile accident. Kayla was born in Lynchburg, Virginia on August 8th, 1994, and was the daughter of Dante Ewell and Kristie Ricks Byrum. She was raised in Edenton by her adoptive parents, Carolyn Rogerson Ricks and the late John W. "Ricky" Ricks. A 2013 graduate of John A. Holmes High School, she later attended Pitt Community College in Greenville. Since moving to Wilmington, she worked as a waitress at K38 Baja Grill on Oleander Drive. Kayla loved playing the online game "Fortnite" with her friends, being with her large circle of family and friends, but mostly she loved the time spent with her three-year-old son Carter, watching him grow and learn. In addition to her parents and adoptive mother, she is survived by her son, Carter Reese Modlin; Carter's father and the love of her life for 15 years, Graham Modlin; sisters, Haley Buchanan, Stacie Ricks Komelasky, Kellie Ricks Franks, and Valerie Miller; and by brothers, Chance Buchanan and Aaron Updike. A visitation will be held Saturday from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton. A memorial service will be held Sunday at 4:00 p.m. on the family plot at Cedarwood Cemetery in Hertford, and will be conducted by longtime family friend, The Reverend Ricky Bishop. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.