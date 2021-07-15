Keith Horace Ward, 87, of 104 Mohave Trail, died Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Vidant Chowan Hospital. In accordance with his wishes, services will be private. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to his many caregivers who have shown so much love and kindness while they cared for Mr. Ward over the past few years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Meals on Wheels, in care of Albemarle Commission Senior Nutrition, 220 D. Ocean Hwy S., Hertford, NC 27944. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
