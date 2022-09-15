Kevin Ross Copeland, 55, of 817 Blackrock Road, died Monday, September 5, 2022 in his home. Kevin was born in Bertie County on August 16, 1967, and was the son of Phyllis Bunch Copeland of Merry Hill and the late Woody Ross Copeland. His life's labor was in the construction industry where he took pride in his carpentry work. Raised in the fellowship of Riverside Baptist Church, he, like his father, were both ordained into the ministry there among those with whom they had long-timed worshipped the Lord with. Later, he became a member of Powellsville Baptist Church. A Navy Veteran, he was proud of his military service and the friends he made while serving his country. Many know he was a die-hard and avid Carolina fan, and in professional sports pulled hard for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Karley Askew Copeland; two children, Rachel Copeland Hoggard (Shannon) and Kevin Ross Copeland, Jr.; his sister, Wendy Copeland Davenport; and three grandchildren, Abigail, Nathan, and Madelin. A memorial service was held Friday, September 9th, at 2:00 p.m. in Riverside Baptist Church and was conducted by the Reverend Gary Saffell. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Potter's Wheel Ministries, P.O. Box 8, Mount Olive, NC 28365 or online at www.potterswheelnc.org; or to the Outer Banks Dare Challenge, 22361 NC-345, Manteo, NC 27954 or online at www.outerbanksdarechallenge.org. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.