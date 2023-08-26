Leo S. Miller, Jr.

Leo S. Miller, EMCS(SW), US Navy, Retired, 86, of the Arrowhead Beach community, died Monday, July 31, 2023 in his home. Mr. Miller was born in Boston, Massachusetts on August 5, 1936 and was the son of the late Leo S., Sr. and Donna Louisa Franklin Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wives, Doris Worthley, Jean Miller, and Carol Miller; his step-son, Michael; grandchildren, Jasmyn and Christopher; and his brother-in-law, Paul Martin. After a career in the United States Navy that spanned 38 years, he enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and socializing with his village of friends. Surviving is his sister who he loved with all his heart, Donna Miller Martin; his children: daughter Linda O'Shea, (Mike), and their children, Erin Logan (Blake), Katie O'Shea, and Kevin O'Shea (Kristi); daughter Sherry Sciacca, her children, Jonathan Caron, and Renee Caron (partner, Jake); son Richard Miller (partner, Sheila); step-daughter Maureen McGrath and her family; step-sons Darryl Preston and Kenneth Cook and their families; and two great-granddaughters, Lily Wall and Ciara Logan, who he loved dearly. The family wishes to thank "The Village" of neighbors and friends who watched over him, especially the last months of his life. You all made it possible for Leo to stay in his beloved home and brought him so much joy with your visits. To Karen, his driver, chef, constant companion, nurse, and very best friend, you managed to keep him going for longer than we thought possible. We all consider you part of this big, crazy family. Leo will be interred in Merrimac, Massachusetts this fall with his Dad, Mom, and Jean, the love of his life. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.