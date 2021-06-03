Raleigh Leroy White, Sr., 77, of 150 Hobbsville Road, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in Sentara Obici Hospital, Suffolk, VA. Mr. White was born in Norfolk, Virginia on January 17, 1944, and was the son of the late Walter Raleigh and Mattie Gray White. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Glenn White; a daughter, Stacy Nixon Hoggard; and two brothers, infant Henry White, and Melvin White. Mr. White retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard in 1992, and then became a poultry grower for Perdue. He was a member of Warwick Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and as a member of the Adult Choir. Other involvement included his service in the North Carolina National Guard. Surviving is his wife of nearly 39 years, Alma Copeland White; three sons, Lee White (wife, Kellie) of Mooresville, Dean White (wife, Erin) of Fuquay-Varina, and Keith W. Nixon (wife, Susan) of Edenton; his son-in-law, Joe Hoggard of Windsor; 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Friday at 3:00 p.m. in Warwick Baptist Church and were conducted by his pastor, The Rev. Kip Vinson. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Friends joined the family in the social hall of the church immediately following the service, or other times at the residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Warwick Baptist Church, in care of Cindy Harrell, 433 Gliden Road, Hobbsville, NC 27946. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
