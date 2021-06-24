Linda E. Shaw

Linda Lee Ellis Shaw, 78, of 136A Golfclub Drive, and a former longtime resident of the Morgan Park community in Edenton, died Thursday, June 17, 2021 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville. Mrs. Shaw was born in Madison, Indiana on February 12, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Raymond Nicholas and Margaret Schmidt Ellis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Ray Shaw. A homemaker, she was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Edenton, and a volunteer with the Meals on Wheels program, and at White Oak Elementary School. Surviving are two daughters, Lisa Dianne Shaw (spouse, Jenny) of Elizabeth City, and Missie Shaw Bunch (spouse, Brian) of Edenton; a brother, Bob Ellis (spouse, Rita) of Edenton; five grandchildren, Lauren Bunch (fiancé, Cole Wilson), Lindsey Bunch, Connor Bunch, Allie Monahan, and Josh Spivey (spouse, Melissa); and two great-grandchildren, Jensen and Merrick Spivey. A Funeral Mass was held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anne Catholic Church and was conducted by Father Carlos Arce and Deacon Frank Jones. Burial followed in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org ) or to Meals on Wheels, in care of Albemarle Commission Senior Nutrition, 220 D Ocean Hwy S., Hertford, NC 27944. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
