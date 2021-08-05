Linda Nixon Terry, 67, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 in Boone at the Watauga Medical Center. Born in Chowan County on September 29, 1953, she was one of 13 children born to the late John Lafayette Nixon, Sr. and Frances Yates Nixon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Mantooth, and by three brothers, Ralph, Jerry, and Eddie Nixon. Retired from a long and loved career in law enforcement, she was the first female Deputy in the Chowan County Sheriff’s Department, and had also worked as an Adult and Juvenile Probation Officer, devoting most of her life to helping troubled youth. A graduate of John A. Holmes High School, Bluefield College of Evangelism, and Roanoke Bible College, she was a founding member and faithful worker of Countryside Church of Christ in Edenton, and had more recently enjoyed the fellowship of Garner Church of Christ in Garner. Serving in church, and serving people were her passions. Other enjoyments included her love of the mountains, and especially her time in Boone. Linda loved her family and friends fiercely, and was a light to all who knew her. Surviving is her husband, Stover Bland Terry, Jr.; and their twin children, Scott Terry, and Alison Terry Hendrix (husband, Bruce, and their daughter, Molly). Also surviving are her sister, Betty Jones; and seven brothers, John Nixon (Dina), George Nixon (Carol), Ernest Nixon (Sandra), Bill Nixon (Dae), Stanley Nixon (Juanita), David Nixon (Junell), and Steven Mark Nixon (Susan). Funeral services were held Saturday, July 31st, at 2:00 p.m. in Countryside Church of Christ, 100 Countryside Drive, Edenton, and were conducted by Pastor Bob Brock. Burial followed in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends visited with the family on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and at a reception held at Countryside Church immediately following the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Countryside Church of Christ. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .
