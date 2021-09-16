Linda O. Alligood

Linda Gail Owens Alligood, 63, of 137 Shannonhouse Road, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital, Ahoskie. Mrs. Alligood was born in Washington County on July 12, 1958, and was the daughter of the late Johnny Lockford Owens, Sr. and Hazel Olean Vanhorn Owens. A homemaker, she was raised in the fellowship of Edenton Church of God. Surviving is her husband of nearly 46 years, Joseph Manley Alligood, Jr.; two sons, Preston Alligood (wife, Dana), and Brian Alligood, both of Edenton; four sisters, Virginia Bembridge, Sue Ashley, Kathy Rea, and Annette Owens, all of Edenton; three brothers, Johnny L. Owens, Jr. of Merry Hill, and Leroy Owens and Chester Owens, both of Edenton; and four grandchildren, Dylan, Chandler, Troy, and Hannah. Funeral services were held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, and were conducted by the Rev. Carroll Bunch. A private burial followed in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
