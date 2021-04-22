Linda Gale Stevenson Spruill, 64, of 217 Shannonhouse Road, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in her daughter’s home in Williamston where she was being cared for by family. Mrs. Spruill was born in Chowan County on July 10, 1956, and was the daughter of the late John Thomas, Sr. and Gladys Louise Ellis Stevenson. A retired key holder from Dollar General in Hertford, she grew up in the fellowship of Oak Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Absent Spruill, and by a sister, Carolyn Stallings.Surviving are her daughter, Judy Sturgill (husband, Curtis) of Williamston; two sisters, Victoria Banks of Hobbsville and Joy Davenport of Creswell; three brothers, Dalton Stevenson of Edenton, John Stevenson, Jr. of Belvidere, and Michael Stevenson of Elizabeth City; two grandchildren, Erica and William Sturgill; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. A memorial service will be held Friday, April 23rd at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Maitland Funeral Home, 306 Latham Ave., Plymouth, and will be conducted by her brother in law, Jimmy S. Davenport. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
