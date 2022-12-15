Lorene Ashley Bunch, 86, of 408 Rocky Hock Creek Road, died Thursday, December 8, 2022 in ECU Health Chowan Hospital. Mrs. Bunch was born in Chowan County on September 22, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Roland Leon and Lettie Belva Bunch Ashley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thurman Ashley. The retired owner and operator of Fame Men's Shop, in earlier years she had worked as a bookkeeper with The Elliott Company, Leary Brothers, and George Chevrolet. A faithful member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church, she was active in the Mary Long Sunday School Class, had served as the church treasurer, as a Sunday School teacher, sang in the Adult Choir, and was a founding member of the Bereavement Committee. Community service included membership on the Board of Directors for both the Edenton Chowan Chamber of Commerce and Chowan Hospital before its merger with Vidant Health Systems. Surviving is her husband of 67 years, Lewis Edward Bunch; two daughters, Donna B. Peele (husband, Ted) of Edenton and Angie B. Peek (husband, Brian) of Cornelia, GA; three grandchildren, Brandi Lynch (husband, Greg), Luke Peele (wife, Tori), and Nikolai Peek; and other extended family and friends. Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 13th, at 2:00 p.m. in Rocky Hock Baptist Church and were conducted by the Rev. Bob Young. The burial followed in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family at the residence. Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in her memory may be made to Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Edenton, NC 27932. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.