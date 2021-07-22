Lou Lukins Boles, of Paris, departed this life on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Bourbon Heights, having attained the age of 81 years. She was born in Maysville, Kentucky on September 16, 1939, the daughter of the late A.P. and Evelyn Middleton Lukins, was a graduate of Morehead State College and Appalachian Regional Hospital for Clinicals. She was a veteran of the United States Army, having worked as a Nurse Anesthetist, CRNA, worked at the University of Kentucky, Chowan Hospital in Edenton, North Carolina, as the Chief of Anesthesia, Pitt Memorial Hospital in Greenville, North Carolina, and freelanced the later part of her career at Appalachian Regional Hospital in McDowell, Kentucky. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Fred Lukins. Surviving is a daughter, Robin (Eddie) Couto; one son, Edward Sparks; two grandchildren, Michael Anthony Byrum, and Austin Tyler Byrum. Also surviving are two great grandchildren, Haydin and Addison Byrum, as well as two sisters, her twin, Sue Tolle, and Penny Cline. The funeral for Lou Lukins Boles was held on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Hinton-Turner Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Dr. Eliseo A. Mejia. Interment followed in Shannon Methodist Church Cemetery in Mays Lick, Kentucky, with casket bearers being Michael Anthony Byrum, Eddie Couto, Frankie Tolle, Troy Cline, Ricky Cline, and Nicholas Cline with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials to the Paris First United Methodist Church.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Chowan OKs rezoning to allow mobile homes at Whites Landing
- Cahoon has a heart for Columbia
- Peacemaker: Knowing the signs of pedophilia could protect your child
- Town eyes facility fee reduction for COA trucking course
- Chowan broadband survey shows need for competition
- Out & About: Week of July 19, 2021
- My journey so far...
- The sweetest words...
- Independent pharmacies face mounting market pressure
- Comic strips, O. Henry, and this column share common thread
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.