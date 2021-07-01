Lucy Koger Gibbs, 99, of Tyner, NC, died on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Duke Medical Center in Durham, NC. She was born on January 24, 1922 in Worth, West Virginia to the late Ellen Tudor Koger and Taylor Albert Koger. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband, Ben Gibbs; her daughter, Judy Davidson; brother, Claude Koger; and grandson, Greg Walker. Lucy had a wonderful sense of humor, wit and zest for life until the very end. She most loved time spent with her family, many dear friends and her beloved dogs. Over her 39-year career within the Bell System, Lucy worked in various roles at C&P Telephone company in Suffolk and Norfolk, VA, including Chief Operator and other management positions. She retired from the company in 1982. One of her favorites stories to tell was when she helped stage and lead a walk out with telephone employees in support of union activities. For those who knew Lucy, this should come as no surprise. Upon retirement, she joined H&R Block as a part-time tax preparer – an endeavor that would last more than 20 years – because she “liked doing taxes.” She was a Lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and an active member of Ballard’s Bridge Baptist church in Tyner, NC for more than 50 years. In her retirement, Lucy’s love of history led her to join the Daughters of the American Revolution and serve as a member of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter (NSDAR). Throughout her 36-year chapter membership, she fulfilled various key roles, including Regent, Treasurer, and North Carolina State Assistant Director of Protocol. Surviving are two daughters, Carrol Meredith (husband, Bud, deceased) of Lebanon, PA, Lynn Werk (husband, Stephen) of Chapel Hill, NC; seven grandchildren: Kim Lohner (husband, Tom) of Tyner, NC, Pam Meredith (husband, Khaled) of Katy, TX, Julie Walsh (husband, Kevin) of Saranac Lake, NY, Bud Meredith (wife, Catherine) of Perkasie, PA, Leslie Davidson of Moyock, NC, Emily Werk of Washington, DC and Caroline Werk of Jupiter, FL; twelve great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. The family would like to express their very deep appreciation to Betty Privott for all her love and support of Lucy. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Ballard’s Bridge Baptist Church in Tyner, NC with Pastor Junior White officiating. A reception will follow the ceremony at the church’s Family Life Center. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021 at the Tudor Family Cemetery in Critz, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ballard’s Bridge Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 3025 Virginia Road, Tyner, NC 27980 or the Tri-County Animal Shelter, 138 Icaria Rd, Tyner, NC 27980. Norris Funeral Services in Stuart, VA is serving the Gibbs family. Online condolences may be made at ww.norrisfuneral.com
