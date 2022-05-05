Lucy Purifoy Pierce Spruill died at her home in Windsor, North Carolina, in the early morning hours on Saturday, April 23, 2022, leaving her husband, Wayland Outlaw Spruill and her daughters, Isabella Purifoy Spruill, Lucy Outlaw Spruill, Sally Pierce Spruill and Sarah Hunter Spruill. She was preceded in death by her son, Henry Gillam Spruill. Lucy was an active member of St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church, Windsor, NC, where she was a faithful servant. Lucy was born in Halifax County, North Carolina, on June 6, 1970, and lived in Weldon before moving to Roanoke Rapids. She graduated from Roanoke Rapids High School in 1988. In 1992, Lucy graduated magna cum laude from North Carolina State University majoring in Agronomy and Crop Sciences. After her graduation, Lucy joined her father in working on the family farm and actively served on numerous agricultural boards. Lucy is survived by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Alexander Pierce III (Sally and Bill); her sister and brother-in-law, Mr., and Mrs. Charles Albert Corpening (Sally and Charles); her nephews, William Pierce Corpening, Charles Allen Corpening and Beau Hunter Outlaw Silver; her mother-in-law, Mrs. Hunter Wayland Spruill (Nancy); and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Winston Beau Wood Silver (Brimage and Beau). Memorial gifts may be made in Lucy’s memory to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, The Lucy Purifoy Pierce Spruill Memorial Garden, 302 South Queen Street, Windsor, North Carolina 27983 or to a charity of your choice. The funeral services was held Thursday, April 28, 2022, at two o’clock in the afternoon at St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church in Windsor with the Reverend James R. Horton officiating. After the burial, a reception was followed in the church yard. Online condolences may be directed to HYPERLINK "http://www.walkerfh.net/" www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral HYPERLINK "http://www.walkerfh.net/" Home of Windsor is serving the Spruill family.