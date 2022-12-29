Lyn Hughes Castellani

Evangelyn Knox Hughes "Lyn" Castellani, 80, of 110 Cotton Mill Circle, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Greensboro. Lyn was born in Wilmington, DE on September 22, 1942, and was the daughter of the late Harry Jacob Barker Hughes and Mary McLucas Hughes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman William Castellani, and by her sister, Carole Levinger. A lifelong Episcopalian, Lyn was always active in her church. During her life she served as a Diocesan Officer, Vestry woman, Sunday school teacher, member of the Episcopal Church Women, and a Daughter's of the King. Lyn attended Wesleyan University in West Virginia, Rider University in New Jersey, and the University of Delaware. She spent her career in new product development, and in mergers and acquisitions. She retired from Allied Chemical/Honeywell, after which she pursued her passion for gardening in the homes she and Norman enjoyed. She served as President of the New Jersey Federation of Garden Clubs and promoted the restoration of historic gardens. Lyn was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Agnes Lee Chapter. She devoted much of her retirement to the rescue and support of animal welfare and was known for her many pets. Those left to honor her memory include: step-sons, Robert G. Castellani (Jean), Kevin P. Castellani (Kathleen), and Warren J. Castellani. The Castellani grandchildren are Joseph, Jason, Michelle Castellani Weatherby, Michael, Garrett, Justin, and Zachary. Great-grandchildren are Noah, Christian, Emma, Jaden, Bryce, Julian and Sebastian Castellani, and Logan and Lila Weatherby. Also cherishing Norman and Lyn's guidance in their lives are the children of Carolista Fletcher Baum, Lyn's lifelong friend, who together they helped raise after her death: Carolista Ann-Cabell Baum, Inglis Baum Walsh (Dr. Patrick Walsh), and W. Gibbs Baum. The grandchildren are Fletcher, Teagen, and Ashlan Baum, and Carolista C. Walsh. Lyn is also survived by her niece, Amy L. Ritter, and a nephew, Matthew L. Levinger. A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 29th, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul's Episcopal Church. The burial will follow in the church memorial garden. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception in the Parish Hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church Outreach Ministry or to the ECU Health Pediatric Clinic, both in Edenton. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
