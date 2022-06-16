Margaret Copeland Jordan

Margaret Louise Copeland Jordan, 92, of 823 Happy Home Road, died Monday, June 6, 2022 in her home where she was cared for by her family. Mrs. Jordan was born in Pasquotank County on February 7, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Luther Darvis and Onella Roberson Copeland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Lee Jordan, Sr., and by brothers, Hollis and Jarvis Copeland. Retired from Pelikan Ink in Edenton, (formerly Carter's Ink and later Dennison Corp.), she was a member of Happy Home Pentecostal Holiness Church. Surviving are her children, Joyce J. Lassiter (husband, Edsel) and Hubert Lee Jordan, Jr. (wife, Ruth), both of Edenton, Donald Earl Jordan of Tyner, and Michael Wayne Jordan (wife, Kim) of Winterville; three sisters, Lillie Bell Ogle and Lois Peele, both of Tyner, and Linda Evans of Edenton; and a brother, Clifton Copeland of Tyner. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Katie Lassiter Denniston (husband, Jim), Jennifer Lassiter Job (husband, Zach), Amy Chappell (husband, Heath), Chad Jordan (wife, Lora), Joseph Jordan (wife, Holly) and Justin Jordan (wife, Kayla); and seven great-grandchildren, Bowen and Wyatt Chappell, Jamie and Mackenzie Denniston, and Harlow, Liam, and Davis Jordan. In accordance with her wishes, a private service was planned, and she was buried next to her husband in the Copeland Family Cemetery. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.