“Precious in the eyes of the Lord is the death of his saints”….. Psalms 116 Margaret Perry Griffin Evans died July 14, 2023 in Wilmington NC. She was the daughter of the late Lloyd Eldon Griffin, Sr. and Margaret Belle Walters Griffin of Edenton, North Carolina. Her artistic sensibility was evident from an early age; she loved to draw and paint and was inspired by the beauty of the Albemarle coastal region. She earned a degree in Art at Woman’s College (UNC-G) and pursued post-graduate work in Art at Columbia University. She taught art in Charlotte, NC. Her oil painting, “Rhapsody,” was displayed in the North Carolina Museum of Art. While working for former Lt. Governor Luther Hodges in Raleigh, she met and married Don Tolbert Evans of Enfield, and they settled in Rocky Mount, NC. Here they lived happily while rearing their four children. Don died in 2000. Margaret moved to Wilmington in 2013. Margaret was an active member and supporter of many civic and charitable organizations including the AGLOW women’s fellowship, the Girl Scouts, the Literacy Project, the First United Methodist Church, the Pregnancy Crisis Center, Junior Guild, the Salvation Army, DAR and Colonial Dames. She was a long-time member of the Omnibus Club. While Margaret was continually enthralled by the beauty of the Lord’s earthly creation, she had a profound love for others and looked for the good in each person she met valuing them as God’s unique handiwork. Her love of and devotion to her Lord Jesus Christ were apparent to all she encountered. Margaret is survived by her four children: Margaret Griffin Evans of Raleigh, Dr. J. Holt Evans II (Donna), Elizabeth Evans Laymon (Charles) and Don Tolbert Evans, Jr. (Sally) all of Wilmington - as well as her beloved sister, Mary Griffin Douglass, of Raleigh. She was the loving grandmother of six grandsons: Judson Holt Evans III, Lloyd Griffin Evans, Boyce Strickland Evans, Don Tolbert Evans III, Joseph Nathaniel Evans and Isaac Perry Evans. She was predeceased by her brother, Dr. Lloyd Eldon Griffin, Jr. (Mary Hadley) of Elizabeth City. In addition, she is survived by many treasured nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A private burial will be held Saturday the 22nd of July, 2023 followed by celebration of life at 11 am at First United Methodist Church, Rocky Mount, 100 S. Church St. Rocky Mount, NC 27804, the Reverend Dr. David Joyner officiating. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Salvation Army of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, 1000 Hunter Hill Road, Rocky Mount.
