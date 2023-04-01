Marguerite Butler McCall

Marguerite Aline Butler McCall, 88, of 107 Donna Drive, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 in her home where she was cared for by her family. Mrs. McCall was born in Perquimans County on August 21, 1934 and was the daughter of the late Ercel Hudson Butler and Ruby Simpson Butler Crawford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband in August of 2003. After graduating as Valedictorian of Perquimans County High School Class of 1952 and attending what is now East Carolina University for a year, she married Kyle McCall, a young Coast Guardsman stationed in Elizabeth City. His assignments led them to Oak Island, NC during Hurricane Hazel, to Portsmouth, VA, Miami, FL, and twice to Hawaii before retiring to Edenton in 1969. Marguerite loved learning. She enjoyed history, genealogy, art, sewing, and writing. She published a novel, "And Roofs Need Patching" in 1984. Her love of learning and sharing that knowledge with others was evident through her work with D.F. Walker School in the 1970s. She shared her love of writing as co-editor of The Chowan Herald for six years, and especially enjoyed her position as Education Coordinator with Historic Edenton for nine years. In that capacity she often portrayed Penelope Barker and designed and fashioned her costumes for the role. An active member of Edenton Baptist Church for as long as health permitted, she enjoyed teaching the ladies of the Georgia Carroll Sunday School Class for many years and her leadership role in the WMU. Other memberships enjoyed included the Daughters of The American Revolution (DAR), and the Edenton Business and Professional Woman's Club, where in 1984 she received the club's "BPW Woman of the Year" award. Surviving are her sons, Kyle Hudson McCall and David Ernest McCall (wife, Bonita), both of Edenton. She was the proud grandmother of grandson, John David McCall (wife, Mary Catherine), and loving great-grandmother to Charlotte Anne "Lottie" McCall. Also surviving is her brother, Lt. Col. David Hudson Butler, US Army, Retired (wife, Betsy), as well as nieces Susan Butler Nelson and Cheryl Butler Jamison and their families. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 1st, at 11:00 a.m. in Edenton Baptist Church. Friends are invited to visit with the family at a reception in the church social hall immediately following the service. Her cremated remains will be placed next to her husband's in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Edenton Baptist Church, 200 S. Granville Street, Edenton, NC 27932 and be directed to use in the Missions with Youth Fund. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
