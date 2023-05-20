Marjorie Jones Smith

Marjorie Lee Jones Smith, 91, of 144 Tip Toe Road, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023 in Edenton House Assisted Living. Mrs. Smith was born in Chowan County on October 20, 1931, and was one of four daughters born to the late G. Erie and Hazel Bass Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, W. Carroll Smith; her son, Jeff Smith; and her sister, Faye Harrell. A homemaker, she also worked as a secretary in the family business, Northside Auto, and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Surviving is her son, Glen Smith; two sisters, Helen Overton and Janet Winslow; four grandchildren, Amy Pierce, Heather Gooden (husband, Corey), Daniel Smith (wife, Jennifer), and Samantha Holland (husband, Ryan); nine great-grandchildren, John Paul Pierce (wife, Rayna), Jaycee Pierce, Kaleigh Morgan Furlough, Ayden Jeffery Furlough, Gary Ethan Thompson, Mallan Gooden, Jaxson Smith, Oliver Smith, and Brady Holland. Also surviving is a former daughter-in-law, Gay Holton, and a former grandson-in-law, J.C. Pierce; and many other family members and friends. Funeral services were held Friday, May 12th, at 11:00 a.m. in Macedonia Baptist Church and were conducted by Pastors Chris Gravning and Bob Young. The burial followed in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, assisted the family with arrangements and online condolences amy be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to help defray medical and other related expenses.