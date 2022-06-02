Marjorie Morris Atherton

Marjorie Ann Morris Atherton, 83, affectionately known by family as "Soggy", of the Rocky Hock community of Edenton, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Vidant Inpatient Hospice, Greenville. Mrs. Atherton was born in Chowan County on January 2, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Robert Payne Morris and Eva Josephine "Josie" Byrum Morris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Roy Atherton; a son, Randall Kevin Atherton; sisters, infant Carolyn Morris, Josie Lander, Sarah Worrell, Florence Mosley, and Ruth Worrell; and brothers, infant Franklin Morris and Preston Morris. A retired registered nurse, she had served in the health care profession in both Indiana and Florida for a combined total of 52 years. A member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church, she also enjoyed membership in the Porter County R.N. Club in Valparaiso, IN for many years. Surviving is her daughter, Sharon Kay Atherton of Edenton; two sisters, Mary Greene of Suffolk, VA and Louvenia Stewart of Edenton; a brother, Sammy Morris of Edenton; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. A memorial service celebrating her life was held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in Rocky Hock Baptist Church, and was conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Rusty Womack. Friends visited with the family in the church immediately following the service, and all other times at the home of Sammy and Mary Ann Morris, 129 River Road, Edenton. Memorial contributions may be made either to Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Edenton, NC 27932, or to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.