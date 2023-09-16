On September 8, 2023, Martha Suzanne Cooper-Burnside, 83, of Edenton, North Carolina, died peacefully surrounded by abounding love. Born June 28, 1940, in Athens, Georgia, Suzanne was the daughter of the late Ralph Arnold and Lynda Beatty Cooper. Suzanne was predeceased by her husband, John O. Burnside; brother, David Arnold Cooper; and close friend, Molly Lane Hall. She is survived by her niece, Ainsley Suzanne Cooper; stepdaughters, Joan and Susan Burnside; and many godchildren and grand godchildren - Kinnan and Dan Schline, Wyatt and Catherine Lane, April and Dan Oden, Wyatt, Charlie, Clara, Alice, Harris, Molly Reed, Preston, Mary Childs, and Buck. Suzanne received her bachelor’s degree from her beloved LaGrange College in 1962 and a master’s degree in social work from Tulane University in 1966. Suzanne was a devoted friend and cherished participating fully in every moment, whatever it may have been. Rain or shine, near or far, Suzanne had a front row seat to every event where one of her precious grand godchildren participated - tennis matches, music and band performances, lacrosse games, ballets, soccer matches, track events, basketball games, cheerleading, and so on. She treasured every family gathering, baptism, graduation, and holiday. Without fail, a River Road chocolate pie, her signature bandana, and the scent of Coppertone accompanied her. Suzanne was fiercely independent with an unparalleled memory and sharp wit, and never an inclination to mince words. She was an avid reader, sailor, notetaker, and sports fan, especially tennis and football. Suzanne was a fighter; throughout her life she battled serious medical challenges with courage and perseverance. Never one to complain, she was always grateful for the time she had to spend with those she deeply loved. Suzanne’s friendships spanned decades, miles, and chapters of her multifaceted life. A service will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 11:00 am at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 101 W. Gale St., Edenton, NC 27932. In lieu of flowers, Suzanne would find joy in donations given to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church for the building of their playground for the happiness and benefit of all children. Services provided by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St. Raleigh, NC.