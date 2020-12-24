Mary Elizabeth Bass

Mary Elizabeth Riddick Bass, 89, formerly of the Rocky Hock community, died Friday, December 18, 2020 in Chowan River Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Bass was born in Gates County on September 1, 1931, and was the daughter of the late Isaac H. “Ike” Riddick and Ethel Bunch Riddick. A homemaker, she worked alongside her husband through his years of farming and commercial fishing, and for several years she also worked at Layden’s Day Care. As long as health permitted, she was a faithful member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church, where she was active in Sunday School and the Women’s Missionary Society. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Percy Edison Bass; an infant daughter; a sister, Naomi Hunter; and a brother, Paul Judson Riddick. Surviving are her sons, Don Bass and wife, Joyce, of Edenton, and Bradley Bass and wife, Wendy, of Clayton; two sisters, Janie Mitchum of Augusta, GA, and Edith Floars of Woodbridge, VA; and four grandchildren, Kim Edwards and husband, Joshua, Samantha Bass and fiancé, Richard Clark, Joshua Bass, and Isaac Bass. Funeral services were held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and were conducted by Pastor Rusty Womack. A private burial followed in the Pierce-Bass Family Cemetery. Friends visited with the family in the funeral home the hour prior to services. Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in her memory may be made to Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Edenton, NC 27932. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.