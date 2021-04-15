Mary Elliott Hughes passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in her home in Silver Spring, MD due to natural causes at the age of 86. Mary Ann, as she was known to many family and friends from her hometown of Edenton, NC was born in her parent’s home on April 14, 1934. She was the first daughter of her loving parents John and Audrey Elliott, who gave birth to their second daughter Hazel 20 months later. The sisters formed a loving bond that Mary Ann cherished through the rest of her life. She graduated from Edenton High School in 1952 and earned her bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond. She worked as a physical therapist in Maryland until she retired from the Group Health Association after a fulfilling career serving thousands of clients. Mary Ann married Gary L. Hughes in August of 1960 and had a son David Christopher “Chris” in 1961. Although the union ended in divorce, it brought her stepson Jeffrey into her life. Jeff and his wife Dorothy’s seven children provided much happiness in Mary Ann’s life as she embraced the joys of being a grandmother. Mary Ann continued her physical therapy career until the early 1990’s. In retirement she was active in the tightknit neighborhood of Capital View Park and was a dedicated member of the Grace Episcopal Church of Silver Spring, MD. She enjoyed quilting and joined the quilting group at church where she developed warm and lasting friendships with the other members. Although she left Edenton to relocate in Maryland, Mary Ann frequently returned to her hometown to visit her sister. She always had an affinity for North Carolina and had a special fondness for the Outer Banks where she traveled to enjoy the beautiful beaches. Along with Hazel, Chris, Jeff and his wife Dorothy, Mary Ann is survived by her seven grandchildren: Devin, Garrett and wife Kelsey, Trevor and wife Stephanie, Kyle and wife Amanda, Garland, Judah and Patrick; and seven great-grandchildren Eliza, Albert, Ottilia, Levi, Ruach, Ava and Lucy. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Save the Bay Foundation at PO Box 17445, Baltimore, MD 21298-8268.
