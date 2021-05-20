Mary Gordy White

Mary Elizabeth Gordy White, 91, of Mark Drive, died Monday, May 10, 2021 in the Brian Center, Hertford. Mrs. White was born in Neptune, NJ on August 30, 1929, and was the daughter of the late Herman and Alice Savage Gordy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David George White, Jr.; brothers, Paul and Robert Gordy; and by brothers-in-law, Earl White and Marvin White. A retired office manager with Seabrook Blanching Corporation, she was a faithful member of St. Anne Catholic Church. Surviving are her daughter, Sharon W. Ward (husband, Paul); two grandchildren, Brian Seay (wife, Kristina) and Erika Harris (husband, Jerremy); four great-grandchildren, Brittney Torrance (husband, Davey), Carter Seay, Noah Harris and Gavin Harris; two great-great-grandsons, Sam and Silas Torrance; and a sister-in-law, Shelby White. Friends joined the family for a time of visitation on Thursday from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton. Masks and social distancing measures were encouraged. A private graveside memorial service was held Friday in Beaver Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, PO Box 422, Edenton, NC 27932. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .
