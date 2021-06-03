Mary R. Harrell

Mary Russell Harrell, 81, of 1607 Crow Trail, died Saturday, May 29, 2021 in her home where she was being cared for by her family. Mrs. Harrell was born in Suffolk, VA on October 2, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Charles Fletcher Russell, Jr. and Elizabeth Fanney Russell. In earlier years while living in Suffolk, she worked with the city’s Housing Authority, and after moving to the Arrowhead community of Chowan County, became employed with the Edenton Housing Authority where she worked for more than 20 years, retiring as its Executive Director. She was a member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church. Surviving is her husband of nearly 64 years, Kermit C. Harrell, and their sons, Charles Roland Harrell (wife, Chrissa) of Edenton, and Mark DeWitt Harrell (wife, Vickie) of Enid, OK; a brother, Charles Fletcher Russell, III (wife, Denise) of Suffolk; four grandsons, Joshua Harrell (wife, Rachel) of Biloxi, MS, Christopher Harrell (wife, Keiley) of Ogden, UT, Matthew Harrell of Seattle, WA, and Fletcher Harrell of Richmond, VA; and five great-grandchildren, Caleb, Makayla, Madison, Gemma, and Connor Harrell. A memorial service was held Tuesday, June 1st, at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and was conducted by Pastor Rusty Womack. Friends were invited to visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service, or all other times at the residence. The family asks that flowers be omitted, and contributions in her memory be made to either: Community Home Care & Hospice, 200 Green Street, #203, Williamston, NC 27892; Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, or Rocky Hock Ruritan Club, in care of Phil Thomason, 413 Evans-Bass Road, both in Edenton, NC 27932; or to the Myelodysplastic Syndrome Foundation (MDS), 4573 South Broad Street, Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620, (online at www.mds-foundation.org ). Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com .
