Melvin Douglas Styons Sr., of 356 River Front Drive, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 7, 2022. He was born in Washington County on September 7, 1932 to Joseph Christopher Styons and Bessie Adelaide Hardison Styons, and was the devoted husband of Dorothy Lee Miller for 68 years. Melvin graduated from Roanoke Bible College in 1953 and pursued a Master's degree at University of Virginia and then received his doctorate in education from NOVA. He held his first ministry at the age of 18 for Berkeley Church of Christ in the summer of 1950. This congregation later became Avalon Church in Virginia Beach. In following years, he ministered at Buckroe Beach, Sheva Church, Geneva Park Church of Christ, Corinth Christian Church, Athens Chapel Church of Christ, Bethlehem Church of Christ, Sunrise Church of Christ, Fairfield Christian Church, South Mills Church of Christ and held interim ministries at a number of others before returning to Bethlehem Church of Christ to serve as an elder. He recently celebrated his 90th birthday with his family and friends. Preceding him in death are his older brother Cecil Styons (wife, Grace), sister Mildred (husband, GC), and his beloved wife of 68 years, Dorothy. Surviving him in life are his children Cindy Thomas (husband, Rick) of Hertford, and Doug Styons (wife, Mikki) of Kill Devil Hills; grandsons, Phillip Thomas (wife, Kourtney) of Hertford, Benjamin Thomas (wife, Mallory) of Clearwater, FL, and Harris Styons (wife, Olivia) of Suffolk, VA; granddaughters, Christen Call (husband, Brandon) of Poquoson, VA, and Lea Styons of Kill Devil Hills; six great-grandchildren, Cannon and Beaumont Call of Poquoson, and Tripp, Beck and Adelaide Thomas of Hertford, and Luke Thomas of Clearwater, FL. Also surviving are two brothers, Homer Styons (wife, Peggy) of Elizabeth City, NC, and Wade Styons (wife, Brenda) of Roper, NC. A service in Celebration of his Life was held Monday, March 14th, at 1:00 p.m. in the Mid-Atlantic Christian University Chapel in the Albert Blanton III Center, 715 N Poindexter St, Elizabeth City. A private burial was in Cedarwood Cemetery in Hertford. Friends were invited to visit with the family immediately following the service in the MACU Chesson Gym. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Mid-Atlantic Christian University Foundation, (Melvin and Dorothy Styons Scholarship Fund), 715 North Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, or to Bethlehem Church of Christ, at 353 River Front Drive, Hertford, NC 27944. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
