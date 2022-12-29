Miriam Jones Haskett, 94, of 107 Carolina Avenue, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 in her home following a long illness. Mrs. Haskett was born in Perquimans County on November 26, 1928, and was the daughter of the late Thomas Hoyle and Sallie Mae Hobbs Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Ray Haskett, Sr.; a son, Douglas M. Haskett; brothers, Fred Jones (wife, Audrey, deceased) and Billy Jones; and by a special friend, William L. "Bill" Sawyer. A graduate of Perquimans County High School, Miriam retired as a teacher's assistant from Hertford Grammar School. An active member of Hertford United Methodist Church until her declining health, she had also been involved in its Women's Circle activities. Other enjoyments included playing Bridge and also traveling and visiting many places with her husband, particularly to Destroyer Escort Sailors' Association conventions, and later with Bill dining out together and travelling on Sunshine Bus Tours. Surviving are her two sons, Dr. Joseph R. Haskett, Jr. (wife, Sharman) of Hertford and Jeffrey F. Haskett (wife, Fran) of Elizabeth City; a sister, Ruth Mengel of Hertford; a brother, H. R. "Bobby" Jones (wife, Kathy) of Elizabeth City; a sister-in-law, Val Jones of Hertford; five grandchildren, Joanna Hunter (husband, Todd), Joseph R. "Joey" Haskett, III, Wesley T. "Wes" Haskett, Holly Goodman (husband, Derek), and Jonathan Haskett; four great-grandchildren, Taylor Hunter (Justice), Jensen Hunter, Joseph R. Haskett IV, and Colin Goodman; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. A memorial service will be held Thursday at 3:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by Pastor Greg Brinson. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service. A private inurnment will be in Cedarwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs Street, Hertford, NC 27944. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
