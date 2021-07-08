Nellie Riddick Wood

Nellie (Nell) Weeks Riddick Wood, 102, died June 28, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. She was born in Gatesville, NC on January 4, 1919, the daughter of the late Emmet Leonard and Nellie Baxter Weeks Riddick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry Wood, Jr., and by her brother, Emmet Leonard Riddick, Jr. of Sandy Springs, GA and Atlantic Beach, NC. Mrs. Wood received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Woman’s College of the University of North Carolina, and taught in the Perquimans, Pasquotank, and Chowan Counties school systems. Shortly after World War II, she moved to Edenton, where she resided until her death. She was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, The Garden of Eden Club, The Episcopal Church Women and The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the State of North Carolina. Surviving are three children: Charles Henry Wood, III and wife, Marilyn (deceased) of Tallahassee, FL, Nellie Wood Dilda and husband, Bennett, of Fountain, NC, and Emmet Riddick Wood, Sr. and wife, Lynne, of Raleigh, NC; six grandchildren: Charles Wood, IV and wife, Dawn, of Robins, IA, Ashley Wood of Sumter, SC, Robert Hounsell, IV and wife, Eugenia, of Little River, SC, Randall Hounsell and wife, Elizabeth, of Malvern, PA., Taylor Wood of Enterprise, AL, and Emmet Wood, Jr. of Raleigh, NC; and nine great-grandchildren: Kara and Kourtney Hounsell of Raleigh, NC, Lillian, Brady, Nicholas and Cole Hounsell of Malvern, PA, and Emmaline, Charles, V and Leo Wood of Robins, IA. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held Friday, July 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 101 West Gale Street, Edenton, and will be officiated by The Reverend J. Malone Gilliam. Family and friends will be received in the Parish Hall following the service. Burial will be private at Beaver Hill Cemetery prior to the service. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (online at www.cancer.org ) or to a charity of one’s choice.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Chowan to host 4th events Friday, Sunday
- Town approves self-storage units at former B&G Club property
- Smith family reports first cotton bloom in Chowan
- Edenton adopts budget with 2-cent tax hike
- Open Door Church hosts community Independence Day event
- New HOPE Program income limit to increase delivery of emergency rent and utility assistance
- All aboard the Martha's Vineyard Express: Passenger ferry begins third season
- Board backs high school design that blends history, future
- Vidant Family Medicine in Edenton receives award for COVID clinic
- Eye on Tokyo: Gardner US' top Paralympic archer
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.