Ora S. Miller

Ora Sprowl Miller, 79, of Emperor Landing Road, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 in Three Rivers Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Windsor. Mrs. Miller was born in Rockland, Maine on September 24, 1941, and was the daughter of the late Arthur Merton Sprowl and Aurore Julia Blain Sprowl. A homemaker, she was a faithful member of Perrytown Assembly of God Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Radford Miller, on June 19th of last year after nearly 60 years of marriage. Surviving is her son, Thomas Edward Miller and wife, Vickie, of Edenton; her brother, Daniel Sprowl and wife, Susie, of Port Orange, FL; and two granddaughters, Kristen Miller Byrum and husband, Perry, of Clayton, and Alyssa Miller Donnee and husband, Christopher, of Apex. A graveside service was held Wednesday, September 1st, at 3:00 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery, Colerain, and was conducted by Pastors McCray Dove and Randy Pierce. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.