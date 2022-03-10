Owen Francis Rogan, 67, of 127 Horniblow Point Road, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Duke University Hospital, Durham. Mr. Rogan was born in New York City on June 10, 1954 and was the son of the late Edward and Patricia Crotty Rogan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Rogan. Owen spent most of his childhood in the Bronx and in his youth played many sports, excelling at basketball and cross country. During high school, he attended boarding school in Omeath, Northern Ireland, until he was expelled after an altercation with the IRA. He completed high school at John F. Kennedy in Somers, NY and later attended St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, Nova Scotia where he played basketball. He completed his bachelor's degree at Western Connecticut State University. He had a marketing and management career in the office equipment industry that took him to Florida, Connecticut, Westchester NY, Chicago, Indiana, and Canada. He was the president of Ikon Office Solutions in Halifax, Nova Scotia and in Vancouver, British Columbia. He later founded his own company. Since moving to Edenton six years ago, Owen found enjoyment through his membership at the Links at Mulberry Hill, and his part-time "job" working afternoons at The Governor's Pub. Owen was very proud of his Irish heritage and loved golf, basketball, old Westerns, big dogs, and watching his kids play hockey. Surviving is his wife of 38 years, Karen Kroft Rogan, and their children, Kathleen Marjorie Rogan of Grand Forks, ND and Patrick Edward Henry Rogan of Prague, Czech Republic; siblings, Tricia Rogan of England; Mary Rogan of Toronto, Canada; Neal Rogan of Westport, CT; Danny Rogan of West Hollywood, CA; and Joe Rogan of Pittsburgh, PA; and various nieces, nephews and cousins in the US, Canada, and Ireland. A funeral service was held Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory and was conducted by Edenton First Assembly pastor, Andrew Knott. The burial will be held in Cloverdale, Indiana later in the week. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
