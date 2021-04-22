Peggy P. Hampton

Peggy Parker Hampton, 90, of Arrowhead Trail, died Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Vidant Chowan Hospital. Mrs. Hampton was born in Gates County on October 31, 1930, and was one of eleven children born to the late Abram Levy and Maude Harrell Parker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wynn E. Hampton; sisters, Etta Lee, Lucille, Madeline, Lillian, and Ruby; and by brothers, Nelson, Hugh, Deward, and Douglas. Surviving is her son, J. Keith Holloman and wife, Claudia, of Dumfries, VA; a sister, Shirley Dekema of La Jolla, CA; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 24th, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. John Bonk. Burial will follow in the Cool Spring Baptist Church Cemetery in the Eure community of Gates County. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home the hour prior to services. In accordance with her wishes, flowers are to be omitted, and memorial contributions made to the Cool Spring Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Sandra Pope, 630 US 13 South, Eure, NC 27935. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
