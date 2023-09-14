Philip Burke "Phil" Thomason, 65, of 411 Evans-Bass Road, died Wednesday, September 13, 2023 in his home where he was cared for by his family. Phil was born in Greenville, SC on August 6, 1958 and was the son of Grace Elizabeth Sims Thomason of Hertford and the late Billy Burke Thomason. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Libby Neibel of Easley, SC. A graduate of The University of South Carolina (Go Gamecocks!), he was the Chief Financial Officer of Noble Brothers Cabinets & Millwork. Raised in the fellowship of Standing Springs Baptist Church in Simpsonville, SC, he attended Faith Pentecostal Holiness Church, and was a longtime member and treasurer of the Rocky Hock Ruritan Club. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. Surviving with his mother, he leaves his wife of 40 years, Dennet Linner Thomason, and their children, Danielle Casper (husband, Curtis) of Tyner, Dana Thomason of Manteo, and Donavon Thomason (wife, Christy) of Wilmington; a sister, Lynn T. Sealey (husband, Dennis) of Lexington, SC; a brother, Ronald Owens of Gaston, SC; and his three grandchildren, Daniel and Dawson Casper and Lilyan Thomason. A memorial service was held Sunday, September 17th, at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and was conducted by Pastors Danny Gurganus and Buck Leary. Friends visited with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service or all other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Mutts With A Mission, 2700 Shirley Landing Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23457 (online at www.muttswithamission.org). The family would like to extend a special thanks to CarolinaEast Health in New Bern and to Gentiva Hospice for the compassionate care they provided. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.