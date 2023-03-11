Phyllis Bunch Copeland

Phyllis Faye Bunch Copeland, 76, of 801 Blackrock Road, died Saturday, March 4, 2023 in her home where she was cared for by her family. Mrs. Copeland was born in Bertie County on February 7, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Leslie W. and Ruby Peele Bunch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death in 2021 by her husband of nearly 55 years, Woody Ross Copeland; and in 2022 by her son, Kevin Ross Copeland. A graduate of East Carolina University with a Bachelor of Education Degree, she retired from Chowan Middle School. Earlier in her career, she had taught third grade at Lawrence Academy. A member of Riverside Baptist Church, she also found the calling later in life of being a Pastor's wife, as her husband entered the ministry and served churches in the area, both in a full-time capacity and on an interim basis. Surviving is her daughter, Wendy Copeland Davenport; her sister, Sharon White of Colerain; her brothers, Jerry Bunch of Colerain and David Bunch of Windsor; four grandchildren, Rachel Hoggard (husband, Shannon), Noah Jason Davenport, Luke Brian Davenport, and Kevin Ross Copeland, Jr; and three great-grandchildren, Abigail Leah Copeland, Nathan Alan O'Neal, and Madelin Rose Hoggard. Funeral services were held Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in Riverside Baptist Church and were conducted by the Reverend Gary Saffell. The burial followed in the church cemetery. Friends joined the family Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, or all other time at the residence. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.