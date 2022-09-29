Phyllis Keeter Story, 86, widower of Gilbert Henley Story, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on September 19, 2022, with her devoted daughters and other loving family members by her side. She passed away in her home on the shores of the Chowan River with the quiet waters and view she cherished. Born February 22, 1936 in Franklin and a former resident of Walters, VA, she was a graduate of Louise Obici School of Nursing. She was a retired Registered Nurse and a longtime night supervisor at Southampton Memorial Hospital, a nurse at Courtland Health Department, and a private duty nurse. Phyllis was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star where she was a former Worthy Matron and was involved in the Karios Prison Ministry in NC, where she was known as the “Cookie Monster”, and was involved in the Albemarle Emmaus. She was a member of Faith Fellowship Baptist Church and the DAR. It is not possible to describe 86 years of life in a paragraph when it would take a book to describe what this remarkable woman accomplished. There is one phrase that accurately describes her life though – “she devoted her life to taking care of others”. She was a faithful wife, devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, cherished friend, and “go to” person when things went wrong. Along with raising her own family, she also went to the trouble of taking others under her wing and without her guidance they would not be what they are today. She may be gone in body but her spirit of service to others lives on in those she influenced. Left to cherish her memory is two daughters, Peggy Story Jones (David) and LeeAnn Story Williams (Wayne); three grandchildren, Samantha (Daryl), Ashley (James), and Carly (Charlie); seven great grandchildren, Jocelyn, Genevieve, Austin, John Roger, Bobby, Dylan, and Shep; and her special children, Jim, Wanda, Shari, Kathy, Volpe, and Ferreby. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4PM Friday, September 23, 2022 in Bandon Chapel, 200 Bandon Rd., Edenton, NC. A Celebration of Life was held at 4PM Friday, September 23, 2022 in Bandon Chapel, 200 Bandon Rd., Edenton, NC. A celebration continued at the “River Home” following the service. The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Faith Fellowship Baptist Church, 3500 Virginia Road, Tyner, NC 27980. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
