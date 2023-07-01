Randall Louis Spear, 74, of Pirates Cove died on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Peak Resources of the Outer Banks facility in Nags Head. Born June 29, 1948, he was the son of the late Louis Marvin Spear and Doris Hassell Spear of Creswell, NC. Randy graduated from Creswell High School and Atlantic Christian College (Now Barton College) where he excelled as a left-handed pitcher in both high school and college. After graduating, Randy taught health and physical education and coached baseball and basketball in the Washington County school system beginning at Creswell High School. His love of the ocean and his passion for scuba diving led him to leave teaching and start his own business. Randy operated a dive shop in Nags Head and taught scuba diving lessons for several years. Eventually he transitioned to a full-time commercial diving and underwater construction business. He continued to operate Spear's Diving for more than 30 years before his death. He always believed in hard work and faith in God were key to being successful in life. His family includes his wife of 23 years, Cindy Modlin Spear; daughter, Renee Spear Jean-Louis; son, Ryan Spear; stepdaughter, Megan Britt MacDaniel and husband Brendan; and stepson, Justin Carl Britt and wife Katie. Also surviving are brothers, Timothy L. Spear and wife Judy, and Neal Spear and wife, Linda. Randy's grandchildren are Trey Jean-Louis, Britt, Grady and Holt MacDaniel, and Jules Britt. The memorial service will be held at Son Rise Church of Christ in Kill Devil Hills, NC at 2 pm on Friday, June 30, 2023. The Reverends Jason Woolard and Cleve Edwards will officiate. Please share words of grace and love with the family at gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services was entrusted with arrangements.