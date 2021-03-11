Raymond Earl Spruill, 83, of 73 Litchfield Road, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in Vidant Chowan Hospital, Edenton. Mr. Spruill was born in Washington County on September 9, 1937, and was the son of the late James Thomas and Gladys Davenport Spruill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Carlton Spruill; and by a son-in-law, Gary L. Smith. A retired Sergeant with the North Carolina Department of Corrections, he was a member of Scuppernong Church of Christ, the Newland Hunt Club, and had served in the United States Air Force. Surviving is his wife of nearly 63 years, Ernestine S. Spruill; two daughters, Linda S. Spear (husband, Neal) of Roper, and Lisa S. Smith of Edenton; two sisters, Flora Ainsley of Petersburg, VA, and Violet Bartley of Creswell; a brother, Phillip Spruill of Creswell; four grandchildren, Leslie Spear Kader (husband, Will), Courtney M. Spear, Raymond Ethan Smith, and Logan Mackenzie Smith; and two great-grandsons, Riley William Kader and Preston Luke Kader. Funeral services were held Friday at 2:00 p.m. in Scuppernong Church of Christ and were conducted by his longtime pastor, Cleve Edwards. A private burial followed in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Scuppernong Church of Christ, 3510 Davenport Forks Road, Creswell, NC 27928. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
