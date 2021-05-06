Richard Felton Elliott Jr., 92, of Granville Street, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Mr. Elliott was born in Edenton on November 27, 1928, and was the son of the late Richard Felton Elliott Sr. and Ruth Rea Holmes Elliott. A 1949 graduate of Edenton High School, prior to his graduation and through the 1950’s, he worked as a commercial fisherman, and managed one of the last operating fish houses in the town. In the mid 1950’s, he also worked on the construction of the Amoco Oil Refinery in Yorktown, VA. Once the refinery was operational, he remained for 33 years as a loyal and dedicated employee until his retirement in 1990. Upon retirement, Mr. Elliott returned to Edenton and the site of his original Fish House. There he fulfilled a life-long dream and built his forever home in the heart of town overlooking Edenton Bay and the mouth of Pembroke Creek. From his porch, he witnessed the most spectacular sunsets and enjoyed the company of family and friends of all ages. Throughout his life he maintained a tremendous work ethic, love of the outdoors, unconditional faith, and a never-ending circle of friends. Mr. Elliott is survived by two children, Amy Hope Elliott, and Richard Felton Elliott, III; three grandchildren, Alyssa Elliott, Katelyn Elliott, and David Goens, all of Newport News, VA; a sister, Ruth Rea Holmes Elliott Overman of Wilson; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends. A service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, May 8th, at 2:00 p.m. in Edenton Baptist Church, and will be conducted by his pastor, The Reverend David Brooks. Friends may visit with the family in the social hall of the church the hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Edenton Baptist Church, 200 South Granville Street, Edenton, NC 27932. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is handling arrangements, and online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
