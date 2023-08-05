Robert Arthur Settineri, 85, of 103 Rockfish Street, died Saturday, July 29, 2023, at his daughter's home in Virginia Beach, VA. Mr. Settineri was born in Syracuse, New York on May 28, 1938, and was the son of the late John and Gilda Piazza Settineri. A graduate of LeMoyne College in Syracuse, NY with a Bachelor of Science degree, he was a retired material science chemist and former member of the American Chemical Society. During his career, Robert (Bob) worked for Royston Laboratories, W.R. Grace & Company, Mystic Tape and Tapecoat, and obtained several patents related to adhesive tapes and polymers. The release coating technology he developed during his time at WR Grace and Company continues to be utilized in 3M post-it notes and the adhesive tape he developed still wraps the pipes of the Alaskan Pipeline. His final patent included the development of the pure white epoxy floor coating used in the assembly building of the Space Shuttle. His material science contributions to society will remain notable for years to come. Since moving to Edenton 23 years ago, he found joy in the fellowship of St. Ann Catholic Church and enjoyed crab fishing on his boat. He also became an avid woodworker and woodcarver. In his wood shop, he carved and painted flowers and other decorative items such as horses, fish, and frogs, built furniture for friends and family, and created the Nativity set used yearly on the lawn at St. Ann. Bob and his wife were very active in the church community at St. Ann. For several years, Bob cooked and prepared the meals for the Wednesday weekly Bible Study. Surviving is his wife of nearly 64 years, Marilyn Spellicy Settineri; three daughters, Susan Settineri (husband, Tony Zydlewski) of Virginia Beach, Tina Settineri (husband, David Lloyd) of Sebastopol, CA, and Catherine McNulty, also of Virginia Beach; four sons, John Henry Settineri (wife, Daneen) of Winter Garden, FL, Tony Settineri (wife, Denna) of Pasadena, MD, Kevin Settineri (fiancé, Jessica) of Salisbury, NC, and Brian Settineri (wife, Ginny) of Gibsonia, PA; two sisters, Nina McElwee (husband, James) of Wake Forest, NC and Mary Gregory (husband, Don) of Chantilly, VA; his brother, John E. Settineri (wife, Sheila) of Camillus, NY; 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Robert led by example, always teaching his children and grandchildren to be self-reliant, to accept responsibility and to stand up for themselves. His lessons will live on in them forever. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, August 5th, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Ann Catholic Church and will be conducted by Father Jairo A. Maldonado-Pacheco. The burial will follow in the church memorial garden. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the Church Parish Hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church, P.O. Box 422, Edenton, NC 27932. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
