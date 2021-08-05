Robert W. Ellis

Robert Wayne “Bob” Ellis, 76, of 205 Terry Avenue, died Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in Vidant Chowan Hospital. Mr. Ellis was born in Madison, Indiana on December 11, 1944, and was the son of the late Raymond Nicholas and Margaret Marie Schmidt Ellis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Shaw, his brother-in-law, Marvin Shaw, and by a nephew, Alan Perry. Retired after 26 years as a Package Car Driver with United Parcel Service (UPS), in earlier years he had worked as the assistant manager with Hardee’s of Edenton, and as manager of Pizza Hut in both Edenton and Plymouth. A member of St. Anne Catholic Church and the Edward G. Bond Post #40 of The American Legion, he had served in the United States Air Force. Surviving is his wife of 51 years, Rita White Ellis; and by nieces and nephews, Lisa Shaw, Missie Bunch, Sheila May, Johnny Perry, Mark and Brett Saunders, and Will, Kate, and Megan White. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anne Catholic Church and will be conducted by Father Carlos Arce and Deacon Frank Jones. Burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. No formal visitation is planned, however friends may visit with the family at the residence. With the recent rise in Covid cases, masks and social distancing measures are encouraged for visits and services. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to either the American Heart Association (www.heart.org ), or to the American Cancer Society (www.donate3.cancer.org ). Rita and Bob appreciated so much their family, Kay, Sunny, Randy, Linda, and Janice, sharing their children with them through the years, that even though they were nieces and nephews, they were loved as if they were their very own. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .
