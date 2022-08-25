Rodney Stephen "Rod" Mumma, 78, of 2625 US 17 North, died Sunday, August 21, 2022 in his home. Mr. Mumma was born in Tansboro, NJ on July 29, 1944, and was the son of the late Harry and Edna Mae Dudley Mumma. A Real Estate Broker while living in New Jersey, after moving to the Merry Hill community he and his wife owned and operated the Black Rock Deli. A faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church, he had been active in the Albemarle Emmaus Group. Surviving is his wife of 38 years, Jacquelyn Page "Jackie" Mumma; two sons, Christopher Mumma (wife, Tia) of South Orange, NJ and Matthew Mumma (wife, Cristina) of Mililani, HI; and two brothers, Jon Mumma of Columbia, TN and Harry "Woody" Mumma of Atco, NJ. Also surviving are Jackie's daughters, Leigh Troth (husband, Donnie) of Vineland, NJ and Jody Norman (husband, Chuck) of Raleigh. Together Rod and Jackie shared ten grandchildren, Harry, Linnea, Calvin, Archer, Danny, Kaytlin, Lucia, Genevieve, C.J., and Kylie. A memorial service will be held Monday, August 29th, at 11:00 a.m. in Macedonia Baptist Church and will be conducted by Pastor Chris Gravning. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the social hall immediately following the service. The burial will be private in Beaver Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to American Family Association (AFA), PO Drawer 2440, Tupelo, MS 38803 or Focus on the Family, 8605 Explorer Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.