Ronald Ames was born August 10, 1958 in Edenton, North Carolina to the late Calvin and Yetta (Phelps) Ames. Ronnie was educated in the New York City School System where he attended Lehman High School. Ronnie (Jack) as he was called by members of the family. He was a “jack of all trades.” There wasn’t anything that he could not fix or build. Ronnie started his career in building as a teenager working for Al Black. While in Edenton he worked for Chowan Court apts. and later Edenton Construction. Upon return to New York he reconnected with Al Black and together they worked on some very big projects including Sylvias Restaurant in Manhattan, NY and Al Sharpton’s wife home. Ronnie continued working construction until his passing. He had a huge heart and his smile was infectious. There wasn’t anything that you asked him to do that he would not try to do for you. He loved his family, his hats, to fish, travel and listen to music. Ronald was proceeded in death by his parents, Calvin and Yetta Ames, and a loving sister Nathalie (Doree) Ames. Ronald leaves to mourn his death his wife, Karen Ames, two sons Sakima Ames (Raven Cole) of Tarboro, NC, and Antonio Ames of Edenton, NC; two daughters, Natashia(Mark) Seals of Norfolk, VA and Nikia Ames (Shyheim Wells) of Greensboro, NC; two sisters, Bernadine(AL) Alikhan of Middletown, NY,and Nathalie Bramble of Miami, FL; five brothers, Desmond(Raheya) Ames of the Bronx, NY, Gavin(Christine) Ames of Middletown, NY, Kala Ames of West Virginia, Cal(Zondra) Aimes of Davie, FL, and Jontrey(Ivette) Aimes of Miami, FL; five grand-children, Shanaysia, Jayden, Christian, Ky’Moni, K’halil and Aidan and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Memorial Service for Ronald Ames was Saturday, Mary 15, 2021 at Blair Funeral Home, Edenton, NC at 12 p.m. Due to Covid-19 Standards this was for immediate Family only. There was a Graveside at the Phelps Family Grave site, Edenton, NC right after the Memorial.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Several Edenton-Chowan Schools teachers recognized
- Edenton native served as pilot to President Reagan
- Alligator photographed in Tyrrell County
- Womble: No charges in Brown shooting, Brown's actions caused deputies to take deadly force
- Historic Kadesh A.M.E. Zion Church Restoration: A request for financial support
- State lifts many COVID-19 restrictions
- Food Pantry's Summer Nutrition Program starts in june
- Edenton Epicurean: Butter Roll recipe is one passed on through generations
- COA holds 18th annual medical assisting pinning
- COA holds 49th annual nursing pinning ceremony